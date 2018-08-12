Idris Elba Addresses Those James Bond Casting Rumors

Idris Elba is clearing the air when it comes to playing a certain martini-drinking, dapper-dressing British agent.

For years, it’s been speculated that the 45-year-old actor would soon step into the role of James Bond, though no official casting announcements have ever been made. Most recently, director Antoine Fuqua revealed to the Daily Star that he’s had discussions recently with EON Production’s Barbara Broccoli, who said “it is time” for a black actor to tackle the iconic character.

Now, Elba himself is responding to the hearsay. On Sunday, he posted a seemingly telling photo of himself (cast under an animation-inspired filter) with the caption. “My name is Elba, Idris Elba.”

Unsurprisingly, this immediately had fans convinced that this was confirmation that Elba would be taking up the Bond mantle. However, a few hours later, he wrote, “Don’t believe the HYPE.”

Back in 2016, Elba admitted on Good Morning America that he and the studio hadn’t even discussed the possibility of him playing Bond someday.

"If it was to happen it would be the will of the nation, because there's been no talks [between] me and the studio," he stated. "If I'm really honest, I think I'm too old for that. I can't be running around in cars and ladies and martinis, who wants to do that? Sounds terrible."

MGM and EON Productions announced in 2017 that the 25th installment in the Bond franchise would be hitting U.S. theaters on Nov. 8, 2019. In May, the franchise’s most recent star, Daniel Craig, was confirmed to reprise the role.

