Jackie Miller James is awake after being put into a medically induced coma more than month ago. The influencer's family shared the news on social media on Sunday.

Jackie -- who was pregnant with her and husband Austin's first baby and just a week away from her due date at the time of the incident -- suffered severe brain bleeding and injury as a result of an aneurysm rupture, and was placed into a coma to prevent additional damage or death.

On Sunday, her family shared an update, writing, "We are beyond thrilled to share that your loving prayers for Jackie have been working!"

"Jackie is awake and was recently transferred to one of the best neurological rehabilitation hospitals in the country," the statement continued. "The doctors have been pleased upon her latest tests, numbers, and evaluations, noting that Jackie is performing above expectations at this stage of her recovery and is progressing more with every passing day."

Despite the positive prognosis, her family explained that she still has a lot of healing and recovery to undergo.

"While Jackie is making wonderful strides, she has an incredibly long road to recovery ahead of her," the statement shared. "The prayers, love and support from this community are more important than ever as she continues to heal."

The post also shared an update on Jackie's daughter, who was delivered while she was comatose.

"Jackie & Austin's baby girl is a constant source of light for the entire family and continues to grow into a happy, healthy, and animated little angel," the statement shared. "Jackie has also recently been reunited with her baby, and spends a great deal of each day with her entire family while in the hospital."

"We are currently navigating rehabilitation needs, medical bills and insurance claims. The resources raised from the GoFundMe will allow us to continue to give Jackie the very best care and every chance at recovery. We are so appreciative of your donations, every little bit continues to help," the message continued.

The post went on to explain that, in an effort to respect Jackie's privacy, any future posts about her recovery and her health will be hers to make, sharing, "Going forward, Jackie will be the one to share any further updates across her platforms (in her own unique way) if and when she is ready."

The news of the aneurysm rupture was first shared on May 30 on the family's original GoFundMe page.

"Twelve days after this incident, Jackie remains in a medically induced coma and has undergone five separate brain procedures," her sisters wrote. "Jackie is expected to remain in the ICU for weeks and will continue to be hospitalized for months."

Jackie's little girl remained in the ICU for several days as well. "Jackie’s husband and family have not left her side since the incident," the post shared. "They are navigating taking care of a newborn in the ICU while fighting to keep Jackie alive."

Jackie's sisters noted that if she had "arrived a few minutes later at the hospital, we likely would have lost both of them." Instead, though, "Jackie is continuing to fight for her life each day."

"We are optimistic she can beat the odds by surrounding her with the right specialists and methods of therapy," they wrote. "While the road will be long, we are committed to bringing Jackie home to her daughter and husband."

Jackie, who boasts nearly 30,000 followers on Instagram, is known for sharing beauty and lifestyle content on the platform.

