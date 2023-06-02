Jackie Miller James is in a coma. Earlier this week, the influencer's sisters, Natalie and Nicelle, revealed via a GoFundMe page that Jackie suffered an aneurysm rupture when she was nine months pregnant.

Jackie, who was a week away from her due date at the time of the incident, suffered severe brain bleeding and injury as a result of the rupture. After being found by her husband, Austin, Jackie was rushed to the emergency room and into an operation where they performed an emergency C-section and brain surgery simultaneously.

"Twelve days after this incident, Jackie remains in a medically induced coma and has undergone five separate brain procedures," her sisters wrote. "Jackie is expected to remain in the ICU for weeks and will continue to be hospitalized for months."

As for Jackie's baby girl, the newborn remains in the ICU.

"Jackie’s husband and family have not left her side since the incident," Natalie and Nicelle wrote. "They are navigating taking care of a newborn in the ICU while fighting to keep Jackie alive."

Jackie's sisters noted that if she had "arrived a few minutes later at the hospital, we likely would have lost both of them." Instead, though, "Jackie is continuing to fight for her life each day."

"We are optimistic she can beat the odds by surrounding her with the right specialists and methods of therapy," they wrote. "While the road will be long, we are committed to bringing Jackie home to her daughter and husband."

The GoFundMe, which has raised upward of $127,000 as of Friday afternoon, was started to "provide a way for family and friends to help Jackie secure the highest level of care," which may include "speech therapy, physical therapy, home modifications, and alternative therapies."

Jackie, who boasts nearly 30,000 followers on Instagram, is known for sharing beauty and lifestyle content on the platform.

