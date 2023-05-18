Charli D'Amelio is sharing an update on her sister, Dixie, following her hospitalization Thursday.

The incident took place just hours before the family's D'Amelio Footwear shoe launch, which Dixie was expected to be a part of. Dixie's sister, Charli, spoke exclusively to ET at the event, where she shared that Dixie is doing better and will in fact be joining the family for the launch.

"She was just dehydrated, and she got some fluids," Charli told ET. "But she's gonna be at the D'Amelio Footwear launch tonight, so you will see her. She is coming, she's just getting ready right now."

According to reports from TMZ, Dixie was working in West Hollywood, California Thursday afternoon when she felt faint, nearly losing consciousness. As a precaution, Dixie was transported by ambulance to the hospital where she received treatment for dehydration.

Photos captured at the scene see Dixie, who appeared awake and alert, in the back of the ambulance before making her way to the hospital. She later shared photos from the hospital on her Snapchat, showing off the different monitors she had hooked up to her chest. Despite the alarming photos, Dixie informed her followers that she's OK and joked that she just got "too excited" about the family's footwear launch.

As for as the footwear launch, Charli said it's a celebration of something the D'Amelio team has been working on for some time now.

"Tonight is about celebrating everything the entire D'Amelio Footwear team did to make these shoes come to life, and it's a very exciting night for us -- our first D'Amelio brands brand," she gushed.

Charli continued, "I think that it's just so exciting for everyone, and I'm very happy to see everyone in the shoes."

