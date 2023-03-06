Landon Barker wants to assure fans that his dad, Travis Barker, is on the mend. The 19-year-old son of the Blink-182 drummer attended the 2023 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles over the weekend to support his girlfriend, host Charli D'Amelio.

"He's doing amazing," Landon told ET's Deidre Behar about Travis' recent finger surgery. "It's a finger injury, it's not fun. It definitely is holding him back from doing what he loves most, but he'll be good, 100 percent."

He also commented on his new stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, praying with Travis in a recent video alongside Landon's younger sister, Alabama Barker.

"[We're] super, super close. My family means everything to me, so honestly, as close as it gets," he shared.

Landon attended the show in a bold red suit with chain details, a look his girlfriend, Charli, helped him select.

ET also spoke with Charli ahead of the show, where she dished that her man was eager to get slimed.

"He was like, 'I really want to get slimed! It's my dream!'" she shared. "He came to this show when he was itty bitty."

But when ET told Landon that Charli had plans to slime him, he replied, "I have not been told that I'm being slimed, so I hope this is not true but whatever happens, happens."

Of course, Landon ended up getting thoroughly slimed during the show as he took to the stage to present Charli with an award.

"I don't even know if I can think of a way to thank you, but I have one idea," Charli told her boyfriend before running away as the slime cannons sprayed him.

