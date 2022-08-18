Preparations are underway for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's second wedding celebration. The couple is set to tie the knot this weekend at the 50-year-old actor's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, and ET has learned that the home is nothing short of spectacular.

Located roughly 45 minutes south of Savannah on Georgia's Hampton Island, a source tells ET that the Affleck property is a private estate spanning 87 acres. Surrounded by an exceptional deep-water dock, the 6,000-square-foot main house, which serves as a recreation of a Greek Revival Southern Mansion, has been called, "The Big House." The home was designed by Jim Strickland, Founder of Architectural Concepts, and a leader in coastal historic design and development.

In addition, the Oyster House, a 10,000-square-foot guest house on the property, has three master suites and 6 bunk bedrooms. The bunk beds were salvaged from merchant marine ships.

There is also the Summer House, a screened-in building at the dock, which has a prep kitchen, and a copy of Ernest Hemingway's boat, the Pilar, permanently docked on-site.

Though a separate source tells ET that Affleck was thinking about selling the property, it's not currently on the market. When the home was on the market, however, Richard Mopper of Engel & Völkers held the listing.

The island is just as impressive as "The Big House" that sits on it, measuring out at about 4,500 acres with approximately 2,000 acres of high land. The island was under development in 2005 and later acquired by an Atlanta developer. In addition to Affleck's estate, the island boasts a world-class equestrian center, Davis Love, a now-closed Junior Championship Golf Course, several cottages for member use, a helipad and a shed for seaplane arrival, as well as a farm area for farm-to-table concepts and two small spas.

A separate source tells ET that Affleck's Georgia mansion is the perfect place for the pair's private wedding, noting that the residence is incredibly secluded. While it does sit on the waterfront, it's shielded by parkland and marshes, and in order to access it, one would have to boat through a windy, and at times incredibly shallow, web of creeks.

"His place is completely private," the source shares, "even the golf course that used to surround his estate has since overgrown, it's really out in the wilderness."

The property is still accessible, with the source noting that you can get to it by car, boat, and plane. "Ben often arrives by plane, there's a small airport and seaplanes near his residence," the source adds.

While the pair have only just arrived in Georgia, the set-up for the couple's wedding has been going on for over a week, with additional security on hand to keep the affair as private as possible.

"Preparations for the backyard tent started a week and a half ago, it's massive," says the source, who added that additional security has been brought in to patrol the private roads leading to Ben's property, as well as the waterway.

The location is a special one for the couple, with the home where Affleck and Lopez are set to say "I do" in front of their family and friends, initially purchased by the Gone Girl star in 2003 when the now newlyweds were dating for the first time. The couple was previously photographed at the home in September 2003 where they were spotted enjoying a ride in the Chevy Convertible from the movie Gigli, a film in which they both starred.

Although they're already married, having first tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding in July, Affleck and Lopez have been focused on creating a perfect celebration weekend at the home.

"Both have been married before and wanted to keep the marriage quiet and low-key before they plan to have big celebration in Georgia," a source told ET following their Vegas ceremony.

Earlier this week, a source told ET, "Ben and Jen are so excited to have their wedding celebration this weekend in Georgia. It's a special place for them as a couple and they can't wait to celebrate their love in front of their friends and family. Their loved ones are so happy for them and everyone is looking forward to getting together and celebrating."

