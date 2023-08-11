Inside Gay Rom-Com 'Red, White & Royal Blue's Onscreen Love Story
Red, White & Royal Blue is finally here! The highly anticipated film adaptation of Casey McQuiston's 2019 novel of the same name is now streaming, and fans are sure to be delighted by the royally fabulous gay rom-com.
The enemies-to-lovers tale follows Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the first female U.S. president (Uma Thurman), amid his developing relationship with Britain's Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine).
"Alex is kind of snubbed by Henry," Zakhar Perez explained in an interview taped prior to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, "so Alex has this kind of preconceived notion of him that he's a jerk and he wants nothing to do with him."
After the men make a scene at a royal event, they are forced together by their respective nations in order to control the narrative.
"The cake incident happens, after that when Alex has to do damage control is when their relationship starts, I would say, like, the good stuff," Zakhar Perez teased. "Alex realizes that Henry's not this monster he thought he was the whole time."
As the ice thaws between the pair, they face a whole new problem: what to do now that they're in love.
"I find the notion of playing someone who is very trapped by circumstance and upbringing to be very interesting to play as an actor," Galitzine said, before praising the film's "unique" subject matter.
"I think it feels very timely. I think it feels very current," he added. "I think people will feel very represented in it. I think that, genre-wise, there's plenty to like for different audiences."
Galitzine additionally noted of the film, "I think movies that are able to blend real, raw humanity whilst at the same time feeling kind of whimsical and romantic are just so watchable, and I hope we have done that."
Red, White & Royal Blue is now streaming on Prime Video.
