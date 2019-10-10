It's been a week of celebrating the late and great José José.

The legendary singer was honored one last time with a special memorial service at the Fine Arts Palace in Mexico City on Wednesday. It was a day of reflection, mourning and paying tribute to a musician who gave fans some of the most beautiful ballads. In attendance was José José's ex-wife, Anel Norena, as well as their two children, José Joel and Marysol. Noticeably absence was Jose Jose's daughter, Sarita Sosa Salazar, from his third marriage with Sara Salazar. She was present at the memorial service in Florida that took place over the weekend. Her absence comes following reports of a family feud.

As hundreds gathered to pay their respects, family members stood by José José's ashes -- placed in a gold casket. Among those in attendance included singer Emmanuel and legendary actress Lucía Méndez. Fans cheered and applauded as they walked in front of his remains, flanked by white roses. A few held images of the "40 y 20" singer, some tried to communicate with the family and others quietly cried, unable to contain their sadness.

During the emotional and beautiful service, the National Symphony Orchestra paid tribute to the singer by performing two of his classic songs, "La Nave del Olvido" and "El Triste." The orchestra was also joined by other musical groups, including the Cuarteto Saloma, Mariachi Ollin Yoliztli, Trío Sensontle of Huachinango Puebla and Ballet Folclórico of México.

ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images

José José died on Sept. 28 at the age of 71 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. On Tuesday, the "El Amar y el Querer" singer was cremated and his ashes were divided among his three children. A portion of his ashes was taken to Mexico for the memorial, the rest were left in Miami, Florida, where he lived and died.

Over his 55-year career, José José, dubbed Príncipe de la Canción (The Prince of Song), became one of the most successful and beloved performers in Latin America, selling more than 100 million albums and nominated for six GRAMMY Awards.

