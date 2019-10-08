José José has been cremated, nearly two weeks after his death.

The Príncipe de la Canción (The Prince of Song) died on Sept. 28, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. According to multiple reports, the late singer was cremated on Tuesday in Miami, Florida. Telemundo reports that José José's ashes will be divided among his three children -- Marysol and José Joel from his second marriage to Ana Elena Noreña

and Sarita from his third to Sara Salazar.

José José will be honored in a special memorial in Mexico City on Wednesday, where a portion of his ashes will be displayed for his fans and family to pay tribute.

It's been an uphill battle for Marysol and José Joel, who tried to prevent their father's cremation. The brother and sister wanted the singer's body to be present for the Mexican memorial service and to be laid to rest in his native country. José Joel even pleaded to his late father's wife, Salazar, and his step-sister a day before the cremation during an interview with Univision to stop the process and let his body rest in Mexico.

Hundreds of fans gathered on Sunday to honor the "El Triste" singer in Miami. It was a closed casket memorial. On Tuesday, it was revealed that José José's body was not in the casket during the memorial, as it was still at the morgue.

Since the singer's passing, many fans and celebrities have paid tribute to José José. Marco Antonio Solis even honored the singer during his concert at the Hollywood Bowl over the weekend.

José José became a household name in 1971 after winning over audiences with his rendition of Roberto Cantoral’s song "El Triste" at a renowned music festival in Mexico.

Over the course of his career, which spanned five decades, he sold over 120 million records -- making him one of the most successful Latin American singers in history, and was, without a doubt, one of the most beloved figures in Mexican music.

