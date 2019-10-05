Marco Antonio Solís made his debut at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Friday, and performed some of his classic songs like “Quiéreme,” “Más Que Tu Olvido,” and “Morenita” to a crowd of adoring fans.

The 59-year-old Mexican singer, whose career spans over four decades, is currently on his U.S tour named El Mas Querido (The Most Loved). Dressed in all white with a bedazzled gold jacket, Solís took the stage and sang his 2006 hit "No Puedo Olvidarla."

Following his opening number, Solís addressed fans with an inspiring message. "We need to be appreciative and thankful for our lives,” Solís said. “We need to take care of ourselves. Every day is a new opportunity that God gives us. It’s up to us what we do with that opportunity, with that blessing."

The “Yo Te Necesito” singer treated fans to two special performance with his daughters. But, before the night ended he made sure to pay homage to one of the greatest music legends in the Latin music industry, José José. The Principe de la Canción died on Sept. 28 in Miami, Florida. He was 71.

“This man without a doubt is in his Glory, resting in peace,” he said to the crowd. “Let’s applaud him for one minute. Our brother, our master, José José."

After prompting fans to clap louder, Solís made his way to the center of the stage to perform a heartbreaking rendition of José José’s “La Nave Del Olvido.”

Earlier in the day, José José’s family held a private wake for the singer at the Caballero Rivero funeral home in Little Havana, Florida. The Mexican Foreign Ministry confirmed that following his private memorial service, José José’s body will be transported to Mexico City for a series of public tributes, with one tentatively scheduled at the Palace of Fine Arts and National Auditorium.

The music icon, whose real name was José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz, became a household name in 1971 after winning over audiences for his rendition of Roberto Cantoral’s song "El Triste" at a renowned music festival in Mexico.

Over the course of his decades-long career, he sold over 120 million records which made him one of the most successful Latin American singers in history.

José José is survived by his wife Sara Salazar and six children.

