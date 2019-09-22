Carl Ruiz, Food Network Chef, Dead at 44

Celebrity chef Carl Ruiz has died, according to his frequent collaborator, Guy Fieri.

"I'm heartbroken that my friend chef Carl Ruiz is gone. I have no words to describe what a great friend he was to me and my family," Fieri wrote on Twitter. "His ability to make me laugh and smile under any circumstances was only outshined by his talent as a chef."

"Over the years, I’ve met a lot of great people but a friend like Carl is one in a hundred million," Fieri added in another tweet. "Carl ’The Cuban’ Ruiz will forever live on in my heart and in those of all who loved him."

The Food Network star, who had appeared on Dinner: Impossible, Guy's Grocery Games and Guy's Ranch Kitchen, died on Saturday night, according to friend and social media personality Matt Farah. He was 44 years old.

"I was waiting to respect the privacy of his family and close friends, but since I'm starting to get messages, I guess it's out, and sadly true. We lost Carl @saborchef last night; he passed peacefully in his sleep of a suspected heart attack at just 44 years old," Farah wrote in a tweet. "I'm absolutely gutted."

Jet Tila, another prominent American chef, took to social media as well to share photos of himself with Ruiz, while honoring the late chef.

"You taught us how to enjoy every moment to the fullest and not live wondering what if! You are gone way too soon @carlruiz!" Tila wrote. "I will always be #ruizing! You will be remembered by us all! #RIP my friend. Thank you @guyfieri for bringing Carl into all of our lives."

Besides his presence on the Food Network as both a competitor and a judge, Ruiz also helped open restaurants all over the world, including La Cubana in New York in June 2019, an homage to his Cuban roots.

