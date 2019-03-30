Molly Yeh is a mom!

The 30-year-old Food Network star welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Bernadette Rosemary Yeh Hagen, with husband Nick Hagen on Saturday. The new mom shared the exciting news on social media, as well as the first photo of her bundle of joy and the beautiful meaning behind her name.

"💕 Meet Bernie!! 💕🧸👶🏻💖 Bernadette Rosemary Yeh Hagen arrived promptly and calmly on her due date (today!) at 1:30am, weighing 7 lb 6 oz," Yeh wrote alongside her post. "We are so wildly in love!"

"Bernie is named after Nick’s great-great grandpa Bernt, who came from Norway and started the Hagen farm, and my great grandpa Bernard, who came over from Hungary," she continued. "Rosemary was my mom’s mom. 💕 She has a full head of hair and loves to stick her tongue out just like this 😛. If you need me, I’ll be cuddling and smooching her all day long forever and ever. 💕❤️💕❤️💕❤️."

Yeh announced that she was pregnant in November with a photo of herself pointing at her burgeoning baby bump as she stood next to her husband.

"AND make way, baby bump comin through!!!! see ya in march, offspring!!!!! ❤️🤗💕🤰🏻(📷 @chantell_lauren)," she captioned the shot.

Yeh joins new celebrity parents Claire Holt, Harry Shum Jr. and Jessica Simpson, who recently welcomed a new member into their families this month.

