Food Network Star Molly Yeh Is Pregnant

Congrats to Molly Yeh!

There's a bun in the oven for the Food Network star, who is expecting her first child with husband Nick Hagen. Yeh confirmed the news on Instagram on Saturday. She'll share more with fans on Sunday's season two premiere of her show, Girl Meets Farm.

"AND make way, baby bump comin through!!!! see ya in march, offspring!!!!! ❤️🤗💕🤰🏻(📷 @chantell_lauren)," Yeh captioned a sweet slideshow of pics in which she shows off her small baby bump with Hagen, a fifth-generation farmer. The couple met when they were both music majors at Juilliard, and tied the knot in 2014.

In an interview with People, Yeh said that she and Hagen aren't planning to find out the sex of their baby, but they've got a long list of baby names.

“We have a lot of fun, cool names from our ancestors, so we’re also starting there as some ideas and ways to form variations of those names,” she explained. “It’s hard! Girl names, not so hard. Boy names are so hard! I feel like there are some of them that are great as adult names, but baby names … not so much.”

It's been a busy few months in celebrity baby news, as stars like Kate Hudson, Hilary Duff, Gabrielle Union and Kenya Moore recently welcomed bundles of joy. Jessica Simpson, Amy Schumer, Carrie Underwood and Meghan Markle, meanwhile, are expecting.

See more in the video below.

