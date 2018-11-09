Disney Alum Tiffany Thornton Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Tiffany Thornton has a new bundle of joy in her life!

The 32-year-old former Disney Channel star announced on Instagram on Friday that she and her husband, Josiah Capaci, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, who they named Juliet.

"Juliet Joy Capaci is here and we are over the moon in love already 😍😍😍," Thornton wrote alongside a photo of herself, her husband and their baby girl at the hospital. "She was born at 2:30pm, weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces with dark curly hair and is so cute and squishy already. What a blessing it is to be entrusted by God with this precious little miracle. Thank you everyone for your prayers!! 💗💕."

Thornton also posted a solo, close-up shot of her baby girl, captioning the pic: "Her cheeks 😍💗😇 and this adorable bow from @savvyhalos #imagirlmom #woohoo."

The former Sonny With a Chance actress revealed she was expecting back in April. She is also mom to two boys -- Kenneth, 6, and Bentley, 4 -- from her previous marriage to her late husband Chris Carney, who died in 2015.

Thornton had been keeping her fans updated on her pregnancy journey, posting baby bump pics, photos of her nursery and sonograms, among other health updates.

Thornton and Capaci tied the knot in October 2017. "This. This is love. That all encompassing, enduring, accepting, near perfect love," she wrote alongside photos of herself and Capaci after their wedding. "The kind that trumps my need to snap back at people who have the audacity to comment on my Instagram about whether I loved my first husband or not. But let me take a moment to explain something to you. There is no timeline for grief or for when God moves in your life in undeniable ways."

