The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars attended the music legend's show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Wednesday. According to a concertgoer, the sisters sat front row center for the over two-hour show that began close to 11 p.m. At one point during the concert, Madonna came off stage to sit and chat with Kim for the rest of the crowd to hear.

Madonna asked Kim if she was enjoying the show, with the reality star assuring the singer she was having the best time. "It's so surreal," Kim said into the mic. "I'm with my sister, Kourtney, and she used to play your records all the time when we were young."

The "Like a Virgin" singer then told the mom of four she wanted to talk about motherhood. When she mentioned that three of her kids, Stelle, Estere and Mercy James, are all up late to be part of the show, she asked Kim if her kids stay up late. Kim said both she and the kids go to bed early, to which Madonna cried, "I don't know how you wake up early and look so beautiful. I look like sh** in the morning. You must be drinking the right juice." Kim exclaimed, "It's eye masks."

The concertgoer tells ET that Madonna then offered Kim some of her beer, but Kim told her she's "not a big drinker." Madonna replied, "Neither am I, but I'm so dehydrated. I'll drink anything." Before returning to the stage, the singer told Kim, "Well, I hope you're having a great time. And if your sister misbehaves, I'm bringing her onstage with me."

While no phones or cameras were allowed inside The Wiltern, Kourtney did post a video of herself entering the venue. She also posted an outfit pic.

Madonna is currently in the middle of her 10-date stay at The Wiltern on her Madame X Tour.

Earlier in the day, ET caught up with Kim while she was promoting her new shapewear line, SKIMS, where she shared her family's plans for the holidays, which will include brother Rob Kardashian.

"He's doing great, you know, he's definitely more low-key than all of us and we love that and respect that," Kim told ET. "And he'll be around for Thanksgiving. He's been around a lot I'd say. For the past year or two, he's been around, and we love having him around. He's been really good."

Kim also expressed how hard she's worked on her latest collection. "I put my heart and soul into SKIMS," she said, noting that she would love to see Oprah Winfrey, Cher and Madonna wearing the line. "I have spent so many years sewing shapewear, dyeing shapewear, cutting up shapewear with our tape, using any kind of tape you can imagine...So, I really have worked hard to make everything in this SKIMS line, everything I would have dreamed existed a while ago."

