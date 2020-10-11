Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae had a girls night out in New York City on Saturday night. The friends sported matching leather looks as they headed to the new member's only social house, 0 Bond.

"They were having a great time," an eyewitness tells ET. "They really do seem like best friends -- their outfits even coordinated!"

Rae sported leather pants with a Dolce and Gabbana top, while Kardashian was dressed in over-the-knee boots, a curve hugging dress and a leather trench coat.

ET's eyewitness says they arrived at the social club in New York’s NoHo neighborhood for dinner around 8 p.m. The new club only recently opened for business.

Rae opened up about her friendship with Kardashian in a recent interview with ET. While some have criticized her tight-knit bond with a celebrity that's twice her age (Rae is 19, while Kardashian is 41), Rae said she doesn't think anyone is in a place to judge.

"At the end of the day, I think friendships are just what you make them. What you have, like the time you spend with them, the things you enjoy doing," she shared. "And if you have things in common, it just makes sense. I don't think that's anything to really judge people on. I feel like friendships can range from any age and I feel like everyone can relate to people in different ways."

"Kourtney and I just happen to have a great friendship, which is really fun," Rae continued. "She's been a great person to have in my life. She said in my YouTube video that I had great energy that she liked to be around. I think she has great energy as well and she has so much experience in her life that I can really just look at and kind of learn from."

