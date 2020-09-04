Addison Rae is opening up about her newfound friendship with Kourtney Kardashian, and how they could potentially collaborate in the future.

While chatting with ET on Wednesday, the TikTok star addressed everything from whether she'll ever make an appearance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians to how she deals with haters who criticize her tight-knit bond with a celebrity that's twice her age. Addison is 19, while Kourtney is 41.

"At the end of the day, I think friendships are just what you make them. What you have, like the time you spend with them, the things you enjoy doing," Addison told ET's Katie Krause. "And if you have things in common, it just makes sense. I don't think that's anything to really judge people on. I feel like friendships can range from any age and I feel like everyone can relate to people in different ways."

"Kourtney and I just happen to have a great friendship, which is really fun," she continued. "She's been a great person to have in my life. She said in my YouTube video that I had great energy that she liked to be around. I think she has great energy as well and she has so much experience in her life that I can really just look at and kind of learn from."

Seeing how much time they already spend together just for fun, it would make sense for Addison and Kourtney to find additional ways to work together professionally. Addison told ET she'd love to have Kourtney and her mom, Kris Jenner, join her and her own mom, Sheri Easterling, on the Mama Knows Best podcast they started together. New episodes go live Mondays on Spotify.

"I would totally love to have them on the show, I think it would be hilarious," Addison raved. "I love Kourtney and Kris so much, and it would be really interesting to compare their relationship to ours."

That being said, could it ever be a possibility where Addison appeared on Kourtney's show, KUWTK?

"I don't know, who knows what the future kind of holds," she said, playing coy. "I'm kind of just living life day by day and going through everything with a happy heart and humble mindset. It's all been really exciting. A lot of stuff keeps continuing to be presented to me, which is super fun, and I think there's plenty of opportunities and exciting things coming up."

Addison added that if KUWTK cameras were to just start rolling while she was around, she doesn't think she'd be able to say no to the opportunity.

"I feel like, I'm really not a person to say no to anything, at any time, ever," she explained. "I can never say no to anybody, let alone something that I'm actually interested in doing."

Although fans will have to wait and see if Addison actually makes an appearance on the reality show, they can currently catch her modeling for the one-year anniversary of Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS campaign.

"When I got presented the opportunity, I was so grateful and so blessed," she gushed. "It's kind of something that was different than I normally would do and a little bit outside of my comfort zone for where I am. But it was so exciting and so fun and definitely an opportunity I'm glad I didn't miss."

"It got started just through conversation, and then it led up to the shoot and then the Billboard in SoHo, which is insane for me to even think about," she continued. "I feel like I can't even grasp, like, the actual value of it. The entire thing is so crazy to me because it happened so fast, and I'm like, 'I don't really have a minute to process everything at once.' So when I do, it like all hits me at once and I'm like, 'What's going on here? What is my life?'"

Kourtney, Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner crew certainly know a thing or two about navigating fame, so we had to ask, have they given Addison any advice about how to handle the spotlight?

"I feel like I get the same kind of advice from everyone that I meet that's in this entertainment industry. It's kind of just, 'Never let it get to the point where you're not enjoying it,'" she shared. "And try to really take in every moment you have presented to you; take it like it's your last one and just make it the best."

"I've kind of just relayed it to my family and who knows how long any of it will last," she added. "Life is so short, so why not just really take advantage of everything and do everything that makes you happy while you can?"

