Kourtney Kardashian Posts Bikini Pics With TikTok Star Addison Rae

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae are continuing their unlikely friendship! The 41-year-old reality star and the 19-year-old TikTok star had some fun by the pool over the weekend, posing in bikinis together.

The mother of three posed in a teal two-piece with a wide-brimmed hat while standing over Rae, who was rocking a bright purple bikini and holding a Polaroid camera.

"Picture me I picture you," Kourtney captioned the two pool pics.

When one fan asked if she could be friends with both of the stars, Kardashian replied, "Accepting applications for Kamp Kourtney."

Rae also posted a sexy TikTok in the pool while lip-syncing along to ABBA's "Lay All Your Love on Me," which was shot by Kardashian's pal, Simon Huck.

This certainly isn't the first time Kardashian and Rae have spent time together. Last month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, her ex, Scott Disick, and their three kids were featured in Rae's TikTok dance video.

Kardashian and Rae have been hanging out regularly throughout quarantine. Back in May, Rae took Kardashian through her booty workout for the reality star's lifestyle site, Poosh. Then in June the duo recreated some iconic scenes from KUWTK on TikTok.

For more from the pair's collabs, watch the clip below:

