Kylie Jenner is opening up her doors to her incredible home.

The makeup mogul, 21, is giving a peek inside her Hidden Hills, California, mansion in the latest issue of Architectural Digest for which she graces the cover in a marigold-and-pink feathered Marc Jacobs dress while standing on top of a gray pouf.

Kylie's house is everything you'd expect it to be -- immaculate and over-the-top luxe with an edgy, playful vibe, and lots of pink!

“Kylie is the ultimate celebrity, the ultimate influencer. For someone her age to have achieved so much is frankly astonishing,” Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Jenner's interior designer, tells AD. “When we started this project, she wasn’t even old enough to drink legally. This was her first really grown-up house."

Highlights include her pink glam room and the dining room that boasts custom-dyed leather chairs to match the lipsticks from her nearly billion-dollar cosmetics line.

“I told Martyn I wanted a fresh, fun vibe to match the way I was feeling. Color was essential. I love pink, and I wanted a lot of it!," Kylie says. “My closets and glam room are very personal to me, even down to the size of each drawer, so they fit my specific products and clothes. I spend a lot of time in those rooms, so we had to make sure they were perfect.”

“The look is glamorous but totally inviting. Kylie loves to have people over, and there’s nothing so precious that you can’t stand, jump, or dance on it,” Bullard explains.

Kylie learned she was pregnant with 1-year-old daughter Stormi, whom she shares with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, halfway through the design process, which called for the addition of a nursery and playroom.

"Stormi has definitely taken over the house with her toys," Kylie admits to AD with a laugh.

Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris also shares the cover with Kylie, showing off her never-before-seen home also located in Hidden Hills.

“I’ve been collecting furniture and making houses for a lifetime. I’ve had so many different types of homes in so many different styles,” the momager tells the mag.

With her crazy, hectic schedule, Kris wanted to achieve a peaceful oasis with her home in monochromatic palettes.

