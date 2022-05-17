Megan Fox had a star-studded, sparkle-filled birthday this week. The newly 36-year-old actress joined her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday before heading to her own celebration immediately afterward.

"It's my fiancée's birthday at midnight so we are celebrating her wonderful night," the Daily Mail reported from Kelly on the BBMAs red carpet.

The couple hosted the event at Tao nightclub in Las Vegas, where they were joined by Mary J. Blige, Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Lil Kim, Teyana Taylor, French Montana, Anitta, Shenseea, Nelly, Ray J, Heidi Klum, City Girls, Trey Songz, Bryson Tiller and more. Diddy, who hosted the awards that evening, also joined in.

Though Fox walked the red carpet in a sleek David Koma gown, she switched to a sparkling gold dress and silver tiara for her own party. Kelly stayed in his Dolce & Gabbana suit, accented with a manicure that featured $30,000 worth of diamonds.

ShotbyJuliann / BACKGRID

Earlier that evening, Kelly told ET's Cassie DiLaura he'd be turning the jewels into rings and donating the proceeds to a Cleveland charity.

The couple also said they were headed into the desert once the party ended on Sunday to watch the lunar eclipse and celebrate Fox’s big day -- she said a few days earlier that she always asks to be away from cell phones on her birthday.

"Whatever we do, wherever we go, I just want there to be no phones," she said. The eclipse was sure to make it all the more special. "I'm sure I will be crying a lot,” she said.

Related Content:

Megan Fox Cuts Hole in Her Outfit to 'Have Sex' With Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly Dedicates BBMAs Performance to 'Unborn Child'

Megan Fox & MGK On the 'Super Special Secret Meaning' of 'Twin Flame'

Related Gallery