Inside the Studio With ACM Nominees Maddie & Tae (Exclusive)

Take a sneak peek at Maddie & Tae's recording process!

The duo is sharing a never-before-seen video of a recent studio session, recording their current single, "Tourist in This Town." See it in the player below!

"'Tourist in This Town' was born from a vulnerable and very real space of feeling lost after familiar things in your life are suddenly gone," Maddie Marlow shares with ET. "I think it connects because everyone has felt like a stranger in their own world at one point or another."

Adds Taylor "Tae" Dye: "Recording this next EP and album was all about pushing ourselves further than we ever have before. We dug deep to figure out what we wanted to say and decided to just boldly go for it, and be true to ourselves. There was no holding back on M&T 2!"

The song is featured on the girls' One Heart to Another EP, out April 26.

Maddie & Tae are headed to Las Vegas this weekend, where they're nominated for Duo of the Year at the 2019 ACM Awards.

"We always have the best time in Vegas for ACMs," Marlow gushes. "It's so fun to catch up with our friends who we don’t get to see very often. It's like one big family reunion."

The 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET/delayed PT on CBS. Long-running ACMs queen Reba McEntire will return for her 16th stint hosting the ceremony.

ETonline will begin coverage at 2 p.m. PT with red carpet photos and interviews. Nancy O'Dell will be on the red carpet and have exclusive backstage access to the biggest country artists and winners of the night.

ET Live will be bringing you all the red carpet action in real time, going live from the red carpet with hosts Sophie Schillaci and Cassie DiLaura at 3 p.m. PT.

