2019 ACM Awards: Everything You Need to Know About the Show

Nashville is taking over Sin City for the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Should you have any questions about when the show starts, how to tune in or who's taking the stage to perform this year, you'll find the answer in our comprehensive ACMs guide below.

When are the 2019 ACM Awards? The show broadcasts live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET/delayed PT on CBS.

Who's Hosting?: ACMs queen Reba McEntire returns for her 16th stint hosting the ceremony.

Who's Performing?: Jason Aldean, who is set to receive the prestigious ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade honor, will perform, along with a who's who of country's established and rising stars. Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, McEntire, George Strait, Old Dominion Dan + Shay and Kelly Clarkson are just a few names from the lineup.

You can see the complete list of performers here.

Who's Nominated?: Dan + Shay are among this year's top nominees, tying Chris Stapleton with six nods. Additionally, the duo's Dan Smyers earned three solo nominations for his work as a producer and songwriter.

Kacey Musgraves logged five nominations, followed by Bentley, Brothers Osborne and Florida Georgia Line, each with four noms.

You can see the complete list of nominees here.

Who's Presenting?: Lauren Alaina, Beth Behrs, Clint Black, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jessie James Decker, Hunter Hayes, Jay Hernandez, Lady Antebellum, Midland, Nancy O’Dell, Danica Patrick, Carly Pearce, Dennis Quaid, Michael Ray, Cole Swindell, and Wilmer Valderrama have all been announced as presenters.

How to Watch With ET: ETonline will begin coverage at 2 p.m. PT with red carpet photos and interviews. Nancy O'Dell will be on the red carpet and have exclusive backstage access to the biggest country artists and winners of the night.

ET Live will be bringing you all the red carpet action in real time, going live from the red carpet with hosts Sophie Schillaci and Cassie DiLaura at 3 p.m. PT.

