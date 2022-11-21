The Chrisley family's reality TV presence looks to be coming to an end. After Todd and Julie Chrisley were both sentenced to a combined total of 19 years behind bars in their tax fraud case, it seems their reality shows will likely be cancelled.

On Monday, a federal judge sentenced Todd to 12 years in prison, as well as 16 months probation, while Julie was sentenced to seven years in prison, plus 16 months probation.

In the wake of those sentences, ET has learned it is unlikely the Chrisley’s shows -- including Chrisley Knows Best, as well as two other reality programs connected to the Chrisley family -- will continue given the circumstances.

A source close to Chrisley Knows Best says that the USA Network has some episodes of season 10 of the show that were shot prior to the trial, and it is expected they will air next year.

Additionally, Deadline reports that Growing Up Chrisley -- which focuses on Todd and Julie's children, Chase and Savannah Chrisley -- has also been cancelled.

ET has also learned that Love Limo -- a reality dating series that would have been hosted by Todd -- was greenlit just weeks before the trial, and it is unlikely that production will move forward.

Thus far, NBC Universal has not officially commented on the future of any of these shows.

The sentencing comes a little over two months after the Chrisley Knows Best stars' sentencing was delayed, moving their appearance in the Atlanta courtroom to Monday.

Back in June, the couple was found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Todd and Julie were originally scheduled to receive their sentencing on Oct. 6.The shift came after the couple motioned for a new trial and acquittal in August, claiming that their initial trial was "fundamentally unfair." This motion was ultimately denied by a federal judge.

The trial and subsequent conviction came after Todd and Julie were indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2019 for falsifying documents to secure up to $30 million in bank loans for personal use. Todd and Julie turned themselves in shortly thereafter, denying wrongdoing and entering a plea of not guilty.

Todd and Julie Chrisley Reveal Unexpected Silver Lining Amid Legal Convictions This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Todd and Julie Chrisley Sentenced to Prison Time in Tax Fraud Case

Todd Chrisley Tax Fraud Case: Everything Leading Up to His Conviction

Todd and Julie Chrisley's Son Grayson Hospitalized After Car Crash

Savannah Chrisley Shares Mental Health Struggles and Her 'Low Point'