Fashion

Inside Versace's Star-Studded Show: Cher, Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards Make Red Carpet Debut and More

By Jackie Willis
Just about every A-list celebrity attended Thursday's Versace FW23 Show at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood!

It was an especially exciting evening for Cher and Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards, who made their red carpet debut at the star-studded event.

Alexander Edwards and Cher
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

But the star sightings don't stop there! In fact, Cher wasn't the only music icon at the show. Elton John posed with Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus at the style-savvy affair.

Elton John, Lil Nas X, and Miley Cyrus
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

And while they didn't pose together, both Pamela Anderson and Lily James, who portrayed the actress in Hulu's Pam & Tommy, were at the fashion show.

Pamela Anderson
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Lily James
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

 Once again, Anne Hathaway turned heads in her sexy little black dress and platform boots.

Anne Hathaway
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Demi Moore and pregnant Rumer Willis had a mother-daughter date night, posing at the event in matching all-black outfits. 

Demi Moore Rumer Willis
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

As for the couples at the fashion show, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union stepped out in style, per usual, while Allison Williams made a rare public appearance with her guy, Alexander Dreymon.

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Meanwhile, Channing Tatum, who is dating Zoë Kravitz, showed up solo, looking dapper in a gray suit.

Channing Tatum
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

For more stylish moments from your favorite celebrities, check out the links below! 

