Inside Versace's Star-Studded Show: Cher, Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards Make Red Carpet Debut and More
Just about every A-list celebrity attended Thursday's Versace FW23 Show at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood!
It was an especially exciting evening for Cher and Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards, who made their red carpet debut at the star-studded event.
But the star sightings don't stop there! In fact, Cher wasn't the only music icon at the show. Elton John posed with Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus at the style-savvy affair.
And while they didn't pose together, both Pamela Anderson and Lily James, who portrayed the actress in Hulu's Pam & Tommy, were at the fashion show.
Once again, Anne Hathaway turned heads in her sexy little black dress and platform boots.
Demi Moore and pregnant Rumer Willis had a mother-daughter date night, posing at the event in matching all-black outfits.
As for the couples at the fashion show, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union stepped out in style, per usual, while Allison Williams made a rare public appearance with her guy, Alexander Dreymon.
Meanwhile, Channing Tatum, who is dating Zoë Kravitz, showed up solo, looking dapper in a gray suit.
