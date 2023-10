All is well in Al Roker's world. ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the weatherman and his Today co-anchors in honor of the morning show's Halloween episode on Tuesday, and Roker had a lot of positive updates to share, following his health scare and the arrival of his first grandchild.

"I'm doing great, doing great. I tell you, the thing that's kept me going is I've had a new granddaughter," Roker said of his daughter, Courtney, and son-in-law, Wes', baby girl, Sky.

As for the best part of life as a grandfather, Roker remarked, "You could love up on 'em and then you give them back... If I had known they were this much fun I would've had them first. It's the best."

For her very first Halloween, Sky is "going as a little cloud," Roker revealed.

"It's very sweet, so [I'm] very excited," the proud grandpa said, before discussing his own Halloween costume: Lionel Richie.

"I hope Lionel Richie hasn't seen this because I'm a huge Lionel Richie fan," he joked. "Lionel, please forgive me. I could wear this all night long, but I don't know if the mustache would hold up."

John Nacion/Getty Images

Watch the video below for more on Roker.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT: