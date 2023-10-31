All is well in Al Roker's world. ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the weatherman and his Today co-anchors in honor of the morning show's Halloween episode on Tuesday, and Roker had a lot of positive updates to share, following his health scare and the arrival of his first grandchild.

"I'm doing great, doing great. I tell you, the thing that's kept me going is I've had a new granddaughter," Roker said of his daughter, Courtney, and son-in-law, Wes', baby girl, Sky.

As for the best part of life as a grandfather, Roker remarked, "You could love up on 'em and then you give them back... If I had known they were this much fun I would've had them first. It's the best."

For her very first Halloween, Sky is "going as a little cloud," Roker revealed.

"It's very sweet, so [I'm] very excited," the proud grandpa said, before discussing his own Halloween costume: Lionel Richie.

"I hope Lionel Richie hasn't seen this because I'm a huge Lionel Richie fan," he joked. "Lionel, please forgive me. I could wear this all night long, but I don't know if the mustache would hold up."

John Nacion/Getty Images

Watch the video below for more on Roker.

