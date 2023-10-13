It was a lovely day for a stroll as competing morning show weathermen Al Roker and Sam Champion crossed paths on Thursday.

"One of the best things about walking in @centralparknyc is you never know who you will run into," Roker shared on Instagram, posting a selfie of the two broadcasters. "Great seeing @samchampion getting his steps in this afternoon."

In the sunny snapshot, Today's Roker, 69, wears a baseball cap and gray T-shirt while Good Morning America's Champion, 62, rests his arms on Roker's shoulder and flashes a big smile.

Champion also acknowledged the moment in a live video which he shared to his Instagram timeline with the caption, "Walk the park.. jog the reservoir! I see interesting people every day and always have good conversations with folks in @centralparknyc! Today ran in to long-time friend @alroker 💪"

He also shared Roker's post on his story, adding the note: "Best part of being in the park! Seeing friends."

Sam Champion / Al Roker / Instagram

The run-in comes on the heels of Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, landing a coveted job as the new co-anchor of ABC's 20/20 alongside David Muir.

Needless to say, Roker was thrilled for his wife.

"So proud of @debrobertsabc being named co-anchor along side @davidmuirabc of legendary #newsmagazine @abc2020 It was 28 years ago when #barbarawalters was on the other end of the phone, inciting Deborah to lunch and talk about joining g her on the broadcast," he wrote. "And now, she gets to continue that legacy. #iloveitwhenaplancomestogether."

Roberts replied, "So honored and humbled. 💜"

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Roker, who has long been known for his commitment to walking and exercise, has had to adjust his wellness routine following long stints in the hospital late last year due to blood clots in his leg that ultimately veered to his lungs. After more than two months away from the morning show, Roker made his triumphant return to the program on Jan. 6, when he and Roberts -- his wife of nearly 30 years -- sat down and revealed he was "very, very, very sick" and that his mere presence in the studio was major because he proved to be "a living, breathing miracle."

Then, in May, Roker underwent a total knee replacement surgery.

Earlier this year, Roker opened up to ET about his new normal as he puts his health at the top of his priority list.

"What I will say is, one of the things I learned over the last several months is the power of positive thinking and the power of prayer," Roker told ET, reflecting on the changes he's made to his life since his hospitalization. "The number of prayers that came my way and my family's way, for Deborah and my kids, I know made a tremendous difference. And once you have a bit of a health scare, you really realize you can't take it for granted. So, I try and eat a little better [and] exercise a little more."

Roker added that another vital key to his routine is sleep.

"You know how important a good night's sleep is for your mental health, your physical health? Your body repairs itself, your mind repairs itself when you sleep," he said. "You cannot catch up on sleep and that has been my biggest goal, I think, in the beginning of the new year, is to try to get a minimum of six to seven hours of sleep a day."

