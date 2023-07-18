Al Roker Stunned by How Many Times You Should Actually Shower a Week

Al Roker is pushing back at dermatologists' recommendation. During Tuesday's episode of the Today show, the 68-year-old weatherman, along with Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones, welcomed on Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach, who managed to shock Roker by revealing how often dermatologists recommend people shower.

When Brach gave the anchors multiple choices to answer the question, Roker was quick to say, "I don't care what they say, I'm going to say A," putting himself firmly in the shower every day camp.

Brach surprised Roker then when she revealed that dermatologists actually recommend that people shower two to three times per week, not every day.

"It does depend on the person. I'm looking at Al's face, like, 'What is this?'" Brach laughed as the camera flashed to Roker looking totally dumbfounded. "It depends on the person, your lifestyle, your skin type..."

"Lifestyle?!" Roker exclaimed, before Brach went on to clarify that "at the end of the day, it's all personal preference."

"Not if you come in contact with other people!" Roker insisted.

When Jones pointed out that skin health would probably be the reason for the dermatologists' recommendation, Roker responded with an eye roll.

Still, Brach continued with her explanation, pointing out that people with skin issues may find it detrimental to shower every day, before admitting with a laugh, "I can't stop looking at Al."

Roker continued to look shocked and horrified, telling his co-workers, "I shower twice a day."

It's not the first time bathing has become a source of controversy. Back in 2021, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis started the debate by saying that they only bathe their children when "you can see the dirt on them."

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard got in on the conversation next, with the latter admitting on The View, "Sometimes five, six days goes along" without their kids bathing, because the tots "don't smell."

Watch the video below to see how more celebs reacted to the debate.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kristen Bell Responds to Backlash After Controversial Bathing Debate This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Al Roker Is a Grandpa After Daughter Courtney Gives Birth to 1st Child

Al Roker Shares Health Update as He Steps Out Looking Dapper

Al Roker Makes His Official Return to 'Today' Following Knee Surgery

Related Gallery