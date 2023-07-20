Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is ready to take the next step with boyfriend Dralin Carswell. The 17-year-old reality TV star revealed to ET's Deidre Behar that she's moving in with her longtime love once she heads off to college in the fall during a sit-down about her family's WEtv series, Mama June: From Not to Hot.

"I’ll be moving off campus for security reasons and because Dralin is coming with me," Alana, who graduated from high school in May 2023, shared.

As for what it took for Dralin, 21, to leave Georgia and move to Denver, Colorado, with Alana, where she'll be attending Regis University for nursing, Alana said it was an easy ask.

"I think he's more excited to move there than me. He's ready to move out of our small town and experience something new too," she said.

Although the couple has been together for almost three years, it will be their first time living together as well, and Alana couldn't be more excited.

"I think it'll be good for us honestly and I mean, I think it will be fun," Alana gushed. "Even though I'm moving halfway across the country, it'll be good for me."

While she's all here for the experience, Alana isn't set on being a part of Greek life, telling ET her plan is to focus on her studies.



"I don't want to be part of a sorority because -- and don't hound me for saying this -- all sorority girls are stuck up!" she shared. "That's not me. I'm not a Chanel bag type of girl. I'm gonna do my studies and graduate in 2029."

As for Alana and Dralin, the two are planning their future together, with Alana revealing that they've even discussed children.



"I don't want kids and he does," Alana said. "I'd like to stay in Colorado long enough to work in nursing after school."



"I can't say that because I don't know what life holds, but I hope," she added when asked if Dralin is the one.



Dralin also has his own part in Mama June: From Not to Hot, with Alana telling ET that he gets paid with the rest of the family as part of the show.

Alana has the support of her family in their relationship as well in her college journey, with her sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, stressing that her number one priority is that her little sister is treated right.

"All that matters to me is that Dralin treats Alana right," Pumpkin said. "He's respectful, and my kids love him and his family is great. That's all that matters to me."

"Me and Pumpkin have also told her, 'It's either gonna make or break her and Dralin, and its gonna either make or break herself,'" her mom, Mama June Shannon added. "But like we always told her, she can always come back home if she doesn't like it."

Meanwhile, while Alana doesn't want to be on TV forever, she did say that she thinks cameras will be a part of her journey in some way or another throughout her life.

"Yeah, I have been on TV my whole life and I kind of just basically accepted that whether I want to go be a nurse or I want to go be an accountant, whatever I want to go be, that I will always be in the spotlight," Alana, who is turning 18 next month, explained. "It doesn't matter what I do, I will always probably be known as, 'Oh my god, Honey Boo Boo's working on my baby when he was in the NICU.'"

