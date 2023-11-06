Terry Dubrow is on the mend. Three months after the Botched star suffered a ministroke, which prompted doctors to find a hole in his heart, ET's Brice Sander got a health update from Terry at BravoCon.

"I'm doing great," Terry told ET. "They plugged the hole in my heart, so Hailey Bieber and I have something very significant in common."

Indeed, Hailey Bieber experienced the same health scare -- suffering from a transient ischemic attack (TIA) with doctors discovering a patent foramen ovale (PFO), a hole in the heart that didn't close the way it should after birth -- last year.

Now, Terry said he's "still doing surgery five days a week, so it's great."

In an interview with ET back in August, Terry credited his wife, Heather Dubrow, with saving his life during his health scare.

"I wouldn't be here today if it weren't for you, so thank you honey," Terry told Heather at during ET's BravoCon interview. "I love you."

It all started when the couple went out to eat with their son, Nicholas, and Terry began to have trouble speaking. Though the incident was brief, Heather insisted on calling 9-1-1, much to Terry's annoyance.

"We got into an argument. I said, 'You are embarrassing me, stop this!' It had already been resolved. And she goes, 'Nope, call 9-1-1,'" Terry told ET in August. "My perception was not what she had observed, and that is one of the key messages. What you may be experiencing, in terms of stroke-like symptoms, may be very different than what others are seeing."

Though Terry initially refused to go to the hospital, he ended up going to get checked out at the urging of paramedics, his friends, and his wife -- and it's a good thing he did.

"If it weren't for my wife's insistence -- I mean, let's face it, most doctors' wives would go, 'Hey, you're a doctor. I'm gonna listen to you.' I would have gone home," Terry said. "I would have gone right to bed. I may have died in my sleep. I may have had a terrible stroke... Heather Dubrow saved my life. I mean, that is not an exaggeration."

RELATED CONTENT: