Drake Milligan returned to the stage Friday for the first time since he and his band were involved in a scary tour bus crash earlier this month, and after going through such a scary ordeal the rising country crooner tells ET he's never taking another show for granted.

Speaking to ET's Cassie DiLaura immediately following his first-ever performance at Stagecoach, the 24-year-old singer recalled the April 16 accident that occurred en route from Fort Worth, Texas to Georgetown, Texas for the Two Step Inn music festival. Milligan said they were all cleared to return to the stage despite some still recovering from broken bones.

"Everybody's good. We got cleared," the "Sounds Like Something I'd Do" singer tells ET. "A couple of guys are still kind of recovering from some broken stuff. But we all got cleared to play here and we're happy to be here. We're not gonna take another show for granted, I'll tell you that."

According to his website, the America's Got Talent alum and his band were on their way to the music festival when a tire flew into their bus and caused it to collide with the concrete median. Milligan and several band members were injured and had to be treated at a local hospital.

The day after the accident, Milligan took to Instagram and shared he was "happy to report that we're all upright and heading home." He added, "We got in quite the fender bender on the way to @twostepinn, but we’re all on the mend. We really appreciate all the love and well wishes. A special thank you to Mark Bogart with @mbranchkingblinds who got the boys back to Nashville safely. Another big thank you to the fine folks with the Two Step Inn festival who immediately sent a truck to us to put all of our gear in. Lots to be grateful for!"

Milligan, who performed on the main stage on Day 1 of the music festival in the California desert, said their first show since the accident was special. He added that, while performing, he took a moment to look at his band and said he was glad they were able to perform together again.

Milligan was in a celebratory mood following his Stagecoach performance, which he referred to as a "dream come true." But he immediately went into fan-mode after getting done with his set, telling ET he was excited about enjoying the night's headliner, Luke Bryan.

The Texas native joked that he might steal some of Bryan's dance moves if he found himself front and center at the "Country Girl" singer's show. No word if the thievery occurred.

Milligan, who dropped his debut album Dallas/Fort Worth in September, is currently on tour and his next show is slated for May 5 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

