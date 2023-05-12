Dustin Lynch would love to join the Yellowstone universe. ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the 37-year-old singer at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, and he expressed an interest in following in country star Lainey Wilson's footsteps and joining the hit franchise.

"I would be totally down. Absolutely, yes," Lynch told ET. "I grew up on a horse, so I'm comfortable in that situation for sure. I can farm a little bit."

Until his Yellowstone dreams come to fruition, Lynch is busy with his country music career. At Thursday's show, Lynch was nominated for his "first ever" ACM award.

First ever. I'm so grateful. It's really cool 'Thinking 'Bout You' has changed my life and MacKenzie's," he said of the song that earned him and MacKenzie Porter a Music Event of the Year nod. "To have a nomination is such a great tip of the hat from the industry. We're so pumped."

While HARDY and Wilson's "Wait in the Truck" ultimately won in that category, Lynch told ET that "it feels great to be on this crazy ride of making music for a living."

"Growing up watching the ACM Awards and getting to present one tonight to Duo of the Year, this is cool," he said of presenting that trophy to Brothers Osborne. "It almost doesn't feel real to me to be here, honestly."

The 58th annual ACM Awards streamed live on Prime Video and Amazon Music's channel, Twitch, on Thursday from the Ford Center's The Star in Frisco, Texas. Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks hosted the show with performances by Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean and more. Check out all the nominees and the full winners list.

