Nothing -- and we mean nothing -- was going to keep Dylan McDermott away from a worthy event benefiting food insecurity in Los Angeles. Not even hip surgery!

The 61-year-old actor told ET's Deidre Behar on Sunday at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank's "A Million Reasons" Fundraiser Celebration in Hollywood that he "hobbled" to the event because, about a week or so ago, he underwent hip replacement surgery.

In addition to McDermott, the star-studded event -- hosted by Hollywood producer Keri Selig and Keith Addis -- was attended by Jeff Goldblum, Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen, Sam Waterston and Gladys Knight.

"The L.A. Food Bank is raising money and feeding people and doing the right thing," McDermott said. "I just had hip replacement surgery. I'm OK. I'm like a week out and I told Keith that I would be here tonight and I hobbled here. I literally hobbled here because I knew that this was the most important thing that I can do, was to be here tonight and to raise consciousness and awareness and to make sure that people are getting fed."

McDermott was adamant that he would be at the event "no matter what." True to his word, the FBI: Most Wanted star arrived looking stylish and ready for whatever was needed of him to help such a worthy cause.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), more than 34 million people -- including nine million children -- were food insecure in 2021. In Los Angeles County, where the L.A. Regional Food Bank services, an estimated 1 in 5 face food insecurity.

McDermott also recently hit up the writers' picket line with pal Dermot Mulroney, in what Mulroney described as "an unprecedented display of unity" for the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. McDermott told ET that it was actually his idea to team up at the picket line.

"I thought it would be a great thing to join forces to come out there," McDermott said. "I said, 'Let's go out together and raise some consciousness and awareness again and, you know, have some fun with it.' Hopefully everybody's gonna get what they want 'cause, I mean, obviously we need new deals."

The writers' strike reached its 100th day earlier this month. The actors went on strike July 13.

To donate to the cause, or for more information on the Los Angeles Regional Food Back, go to lafoodbank.org.

