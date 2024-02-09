Gina Rodriguez is discussing her past and future projects. ET's Deidre Behar spoke to the 39-year-old actress at the premiere of Players, her upcoming Netflix rom-com, and Rodriguez commented on some of her most highly-publicized roles.

First there's Carmen Sandiego. Rodriguez voiced the master thief in Netflix's animated series, and is set to play the part once again in a live-action film.

"Carmen Sandiego is a property that's been around since 80s, 70s, maybe something even more," Rodriguez told ET. "I grew up with Carmen Sandiego."

As for the reason for the delay in the live-action project, which was first acquired by the streamer in 2018, Rodriguez explained, "It was just about figuring out what it was going to look like outside of what we have seen... with the animations in the past. Then there was a game show. Like, what was this one going to be? We'll see."

While Rodriguez promised that she and all others involved will "put our heart and soul into" the project, she declined to spill any further details about what fans can expect from the movie.

"I don't want to cross the bridge till I get there, right? 'Cause art is a journey and it's been a long journey. The journey is not over. It is very, very far from being over," she said. "I'll have more for you in the future. I promise."

In the meantime, fans can revisit Jane the Virgin, the show that made Rodriguez a star. The series, which ran for five seasons between 2014 and 2019, is one that Rodriguez has mixed feelings about possibly revisiting.

"Jane was such a profound experience in my life. It was such a specific, beautiful, unique project that I don't ask for more from it," Rodriguez explained, before noting that, "at the same time, I'm OK jumping back in."

"It's one of those things that you're like, 'I am so grateful for what that experience was, and the family that it created, and the opportunities it gave me' -- and the experience was just through the roof of an experience -- that I am not greedy," Rodriguez added, before further admitting that, even with all that being said, it would take "absolutely nothing" for her to return to the role.

"I mean, if [creator] Jennie [Snyder Urman] calls me like after this... I'd be like, 'Let's go girl,'" she said.

Players will hit Netflix Feb. 14.

