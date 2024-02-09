Gina Rodriguez is getting real about motherhood. ET spoke with the 39-year-old actress at the premiere of her new Netflix movie, Players, and she emotionally discussed what it's like being mom to her 11-month-old son, Charlie, whom she shares with her husband, Joe LoCicero.

"It's freaking, like, every emotion on a million. It is everything, everywhere, all at once. One hundred percent," Rodriguez told ET's Deidre Behar of motherhood. "It is the most phenomenal, exhilarating feeling viscerally from the core of my soul and equally as petrifying. It's all of the things."

"I was saying to my best friends in the car on the way here, I've done everything with them for the past 10 years, and now there's this new soul that's a part of all of us," she continued. "My best friends are the godmother and the godfather of my son. They've seen my entire trajectory and I've seen theirs and now Charlie has joined this beautiful love tribe."

That tribe, of course, also includes husband Joe LoCicero, who often tends to Charlie when Rodriguez is busy on set.

"It means absolutely everything," Rodriguez said of her husband's commitment to fatherhood. "I'm able to do the things that I love and be with my son 24/7 because he has him on set. Also, to see your husband with his boy and just be there for every single milestone and to take away that much desire that he may have outside of everything, I owe it all to my husband."

That held true the night of Rodriguez's premiere, as the actress explained, "I mean, literally, right now I'm here because my husband is putting my baby boy to sleep for us."

With her son taken care of, Rodriguez was quick to sign on for Players, a rom-com in which she plays Mack, a New York sportswriter with a playbook of clever hookup schemes who unexpectedly falls for a fling.

"The script was absolutely out of control... We were able to collect together an ensemble that was just to die for," Rodriguez said of why she took on the project, before once again turning the attention back to her baby boy.

"It's so crazy to be here, celebrating something that I'm so madly in love with while my little boy is going to bed by himself, but the truth is, when you are a part of something this phenomenal, this filled with heart and love... that's when you let little man go to sleep with Dad, without you," she said. "... These things are incredible. Having a movie that you absolutely love, that you stand by, that you can't wait for the world to see is wonderful, but it just pales in comparison to [being a mom]."

Players will hit Netflix Feb. 14.

