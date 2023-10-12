Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis is back with even more A-list renovations.

The Amazon Freevee series returns Dec. 6 with the first two of 10 all-new episodes and only ET has a first look at the Hollywood home projects to come.

Celebs featured this season include Anthony Anderson, Cynthia Bailey, Noah Beck, Kate Bosworth, Reggie Bush, Gina Rodriguez, Josh Duhamel, Sara Foster, Regina Hall, and Christina Ricci, all of whom have difficult home projects to tackle from creating a family backyard destination to reimagining an impossible kitchen.

"He has exquisite taste," Bosworth praises Lewis in the trailer. "His insight is invaluable to me."

However, not every celeb shares the same admiration for the reality star and renovation guru.

"Working with Jeff and the team is a joy, but I prefer to work with the team, and less of Jeff," teases Anderson, who returns in season 2 after previously working with Lewis.

Once again, Lewis' talented team includes Megan Weaver, Tyler Meyerkorth, Andrew Coleman and Shane Douglas -- and they barely bat an eye when Rodriguez reveals a special swing that she and husband Joe LoCicero have in their bedroom.

"People are gonna think that we're just, like, the horniest people on television!" the actress laughs.

Watch the full trailer below:

Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis season 2 premieres Dec. 6 on Amazon Freevee.

