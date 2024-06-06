Jordan Davis is ready to take the world by storm.

ET spoke to the 36-year-old country star at Trend Management's Sip & Sound Saloon event in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, and he reacted to his win for Song of the Year at the 2024 ACM Awards.

"It still hasn't set in," the "Next Thing You Know" singer told ET ahead of his surprise performance at the pre-CMA Fest event. "When I moved to Nashville, I wanted to have one song on the radio, and now that was my second Song of the Year, which is absurd."

Davis, whose "Buy Dirt" won the CMA Award for Song of the Year in 2022, added, "The first one I never thought was going to happen, so this one is probably going to take a little bit longer to set in."

"This is all a pipe dream," he admitted of his career. "... I moved to town, I was like, 'I'm going to do music. I'm going to be an artist and write songs and hopefully have number ones and win awards.' But there's always something in the back of your mind, like, hey, man, just be happy and make a living doing it. You never expect that stuff to happen... It's crazy."

Jordan Davis performs at Trend Management's Sip & Sound Saloon in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 5. - Steph Sorenson

Davis isn't slowing down in the wake of his win. Rather, the singer, who performed at Wednesday's event alongside stars including Russell Dickerson and Laci Kaye Booth, is set to take the stage at Nashville's Nissan Stadium for the first night of CMA Fest.

"It's crazy. Last year was our first year doing the stadium and, golly, I was nervous," Davis recalled. "This year I'm just excited. We try to jam as many hits into 30 minutes as we can. We're playing a medley of the number ones. It's 30 minutes of number ones, so I'm excited about it."

After the CMA Fest festivities, Davis will get back on tour; he's currently headlining the Damn Good Time World Tour and supporting Luke Combs on his Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour.

"I can honestly say that I'm truly enjoying touring this year more than I ever have," Davis said. "I've been with some amazing tours. Last year with Dierks [Bentley] was unreal, but I think the mix of support and headlining shows is something that's really, really cool."

His family -- wife Kristen and kids Elijah, who will soon turn 1, Locklan, 2, and Eloise, 4 -- has shown their support throughout his tours, Davis told ET.

"I think my daughter gets it... She kind of understands that maybe some people think Dad's cool. She sure doesn't," he quipped with a laugh. "But anytime to get to have all three of them together, my kids, and have Kristen out, it's pretty awesome."

Even though touring and family life are keeping Davis busy, he's still focused on putting out new music for fans.

"We're going to have a brand-new song probably within the next couple of weeks, a new single," he promised. "We're going to release a lot of music this year. I've already cut 20 songs for this album, so now it's just kind of get them rolled out."

As for what fans can expect from the new tunes, Davis said, "I think these songs that I've recorded are different than anything I've ever done. There's some different sounds in there, some different production, so I'm excited to see the response to it."

"Releasing a new album, new music is like Christmas morning, man," he noted. "You never know how it's going to go, so I am excited for that."

RELATED CONTENT: