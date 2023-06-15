Jordan Davis and Wife Kristen Welcome Baby No. 3: Find Out His Name

Welcome to the world, little one! Country singer Jordan Davis announced the arrival of his third child with wife Kristen on Thursday.

"God is good! My son Elijah Patrick is in the world," Jordan captioned an Instagram post featuring Elijah's small hands in his father's. "His momma did incredible in getting him here and we hope to get him home to his brother and sister soon."

Jordan and Kristen also share son Locklan, 1, and daughter Eloise, 3. Elijah now makes the group a happy family of five.

Three days ahead of Jordan's birth announcement, Kristen posted a maternity photo of her pregnant belly and penned a reflection about her pregnancy experiences.

"Each of my pregnancies have been the most beautiful and feminine experiences of my life," she wrote. "Not every moment of pregnancy is easy but it is not lost on me how absolutely blessed I am to have carried these babies to at least 40 weeks each."

She added that she was "in awe of my body, this baby and God’s protection over us both."

Kristen and Jordan married in 2017, two years before welcoming Eloise. Most recently, they appeared together at the 2023 CMA Fest, where Jordan played his first-ever stadium show.

Jordan spoke to ET ahead of the performance, where he said he was mainly "nervous that I'm not nervous for the big crowd, adding that perhaps his sense of calm was because "I'm at home" at the CMA Fest.

He also gave an update about the upcoming birth, saying that Eloise was especially ready to welcome another younger sibling. "She's got her baby," he said. "She carries around a baby, and she tucks the baby into the crib every night."

Jordan added that his daughter was campaigning for a little sister, and wanted to name it Eloise. "She wants two Eloises," he said.

Kristen wrote on Instagram later that day that the performance had been "absolutely incredible," adding that she "could not be more proud!"

