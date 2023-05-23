Kendra Wilkinson is not interested in reminiscing about the past. What's done is done, and whatever's transpired in the years since she left the E! reality show The Girls Next Door nearly 13 years ago will remain in the rear view mirror, and that includes her co-stars, Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt.

Wilkinson, 37, tells ET's Deidre Behar there are things happening in her life right now that are more top of mind, like her two children -- 12-year-old son, Hank, and 8-year-old daughter, Alijah, whom she shares with ex-husband Hank Baskett -- and how she provides for them, like being the star of Kendra Sells Hollywood, which premieres the first two episodes of season 2 on Max this Friday.

It's easy to see, then, why Wilkinson would rather talk about being a working mom and not Madison and Marquardt extending her an invite to their Girls Next Level podcast to heal their past.

"I've already done the healing," says Wilkinson, who along with Madison and Marquardt were Hugh Hefner's girlfriends and starred on Girls Next Door for six seasons from 2005 to 2010, before going their separate ways. "I don't need to go on a podcast and do more healing. I've already done it for myself."

In short, there's nothing left to say.

"Publicly doesn't do the healing," Wilkinson adds. "I've already done it off camera. I've already done it for years before. I've already done it. I'm sorry, but, I have a whole new life that I've created and it's not that. I just don't connect anymore. It's like a high school buddy that you lost touch with."

Wilkinson says she wishes the duo "all the best," but the fact remains, she says, she's moved on.

"I'm literally just a single mom who's doing real estate now," she says. "Literally."

There is one caveat, though.

"[Real estate's] genuinely my passion and if, let's say, Holly and Bridget somehow we naturally come back together, that's one thing," Wilkinson says. "But, I don't find healing in doing podcasts and all that stuff. I see it [reuniting] being a natural thing."

Over the years, the trio at one point or another were at odds with each other since the sixth and final season of Girls Next Door ended. It got to the point where Madison, in 2016, said she was "done" with Wilkinson. Fast forward to November 2021, where Wilkinson told ET she wouldn't mind reuniting with the girls on her show. In fact, Wilkinson said the show was reaching out to see if they showed any interest.

But even then, Wilkinson said she was "done with the bulls**t" and just "really enjoying this next phase of" her life. And that meant a whole new circle of friends.

"I have all new friends. I have a whole new life," she tells ET now. "I don't really know anybody anymore from the past. So, it's challenging for me to connect with people now when they're talking about me. I'm like, 'What am I supposed to do?' I don't know how to help them or fix them or try to, you know, I don't really know what to do, because I've already done that work, and I wish them well."

The future is now, and real estate -- from a career standpoint -- is at the forefront.

"I chose real estate with no camera on and I started feeling like I was healed from my past," she shares. "I really did the work. I did a lot of work on myself to get myself in a strong, strong place. So here I am doing real estate on a TV show and I'm enjoying it, but I'm not safe from the past coming back to distract me from my life now."

"My two main focuses are my children. That's my focus," she continues. "And so, I don't have a lot of time to keep thinking about what I did when I was 18. I'm here now at 37 years old. I'm a single mother. I created a whole life after Playboy. And here I am now. I'm doing real estate. I'm a single mom. And that's who I am now."

Season 2 of Kendra Sells Hollywood premieres its first two episodes Friday on Max.

