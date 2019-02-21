After nearly a year, Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett's marriage has officially ended.

The 33-year-old reality star and former Playboy model's divorce from her husband of nine years was recently finalized, with the termination date set for Thursday, Feb. 21.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the pair will share joint custody of their two children -- 9-year-old son, Hank Jr., and 4-year-old daughter, Alijah.

They will also be splitting their joint property and communal assets evenly between them, and will continue to divvy up royalties stemming from their reality series, Kendra On Top.

The dissolution of their marriage comes almost a year after Wilkinson first filed for divorce back in April, when she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the grounds for the split in her initial filing. The date of their separation was listed as Jan. 1, 2018.

On Thursday night, as the finalization of her divorce began appearing in headlines, Wilkinson took to Twitter to share an emotional and somewhat cryptic message, writing, "I’m going to hold my babies extra tight tonight before they close their eyes," alongside a broken heart emoji.

I’m going to hold my babies extra tight tonight before they close their eyes. 💔 — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) February 22, 2019

The couple first tied the knot in June 2009 at the Playboy Mansion, and their marriage was the focus of Wilkinson's multiple reality TV shows.

The TV personality has been very vocal over the past year about the emotional turmoil of getting divorced and the painful realities of being a single mom living life in the spotlight.

