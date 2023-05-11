Lainey Wilson's not worried about the future of Yellowstone, and she told ET's Rachel Smith exactly why.

ET caught up with the "Heart Like a Truck" singer on Thursday in Frisco, Texas ahead of the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards and Wilson didn't seem to flinch when it came to ET reporting last week that the series will end after season 5. Shortly after ET's report, Puck News reported that Kevin Costner will not commit to returning to the series until he approves how his role is written off the show.

But if you ask Wilson, it sure seems no matter what happens to the series, its fate is in the right and capable hands.

"No matter which direction it goes, it’s gonna be incredible because [Yellowstone creator] Taylor Sheridan, I mean, he can do no wrong, in my opinion," Wilson said. "But yeah. I'm waiting for that call. I'm like, 'Y'all let me know when to be there and I'll be there.'"

When asked about Costner riding into the sunset, all Wilson could do is gush over the Academy Award winner.

"Oh my gosh," said Wilson who enters the night with the most CMA nominations, with six. "Well, first of all, it's Kevin Costner. Don't even get me started, but I think he's just incredible himself, too."

The country crooner's comments come just days after Puck News reported that Costner wants to feel "comfortable with how his John Dutton character is written out of the franchise" and that he "wants to prevent what Shonda Rhimes did to Patrick Dempsey, killing off the race car-driving Grey's Anatomy star in an F-you car accident. So [Yellowstone creator Taylor] Sheridan may not be able to dispose of his Western-loving leading man via a kick from an angry horse."

The main sticking point continues to be how long Costner will be required on set to film the second half of season 5. Remember, the season 5A finale aired on New Year's Day and the season 5B premiere was supposed to air in June, meaning more than several months had passed and neither side could come to an agreement over Costner's filming schedule, and that apparently remains to be the case.

Puck News reported, citing sources close to the production, that Paramount President and CEO Chris McCarthy and Yellowstone producer David Glasser have suggested they need anywhere from 30 to 45 days of shooting, while Costner's team has countered with a range of one to three weeks.

Wilson, who made her acting debut on the hit series as the country singer Abby and Ian Bohen's love interest, told ET last month that she hadn't gotten a call yet about filming the rest of season 5. She added, "As far as I know they don't even know when they're going to be filming."

That being said, Wilson said she was feeling optimistic about the show's future.

"I have a really good feeling that if they do finish things in a way that, you know, they're planning, I will be back in it," she said. "We'll see, they haven't taken me to the train station yet."

The 58th annual ACM Awards are streaming live on Prime Video and Amazon Music's channel, Twitch, on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET from the Ford Center's The Star in Frisco, Texas. Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are hosting the show with performances by Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean and more. Check out all the nominees and the full winner's list.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lainey Wilson on Why Doing TV Feels ‘Crazier' Than Music Amid ‘Yellowstone’ Hiatus (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Lainey Wilson Says She's Learned TV is 'Crazier' Than Music Business

'Yellowstone's Lainey Wilson, Ian Bohen Discuss Season 5 Plans

‘Yellowstone’s Piper Perabo and Lainey Wilson React to Speculation of the Series Ending (Exclusive)

Related Gallery