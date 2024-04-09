Lala Kent is going to be a girl mom -- again! During an appearance on Amazon Live, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed that her baby on the way is a little girl. She will join Lala's 3-year-old daughter, Ocean, whom she shares with her ex, Randall Emmett.

ET's Brice Sander spoke with Lala about the happy news, and she opened up about welcoming another daughter into her family.

"A little girl! I'm so excited!" Lala told ET. "Apparently, before we found out, my brother pulled my mom aside and said, 'Mom, you cannot tell Lauren, but if it's another girl. I don't think I can do it. I'm losing my mind.' So of course my mom tells me this, we cut this cake, it's pink. I felt so terrible."

Even so, Lala said she was "relieved" by the news, explaining, "I know what to do with a girl. I'm a girls' girl."

"I think we're all very excited now," she said of herself and her family. "I think we were thinking about a boy and it was like, we would have been happy had it been a little guy, but I feel like just girls are fitting in the family a little bit better these days."

As for how Ocean feels about becoming a big sister, Lala said, "I think she's going to just thrive."

"That's going to be her element," Lala said. "She's very into all things babies. She takes her baby everywhere. She's talking about this baby. How she's gonna feed it, change its diapers, teach it how to sleep in its own bed."

Lala conceived her second child via IUI and with the use of a sperm donor. At present, Lala isn't concerned about how Ocean will feel about the way in which she gained a sibling.

"She's spicy but she's magical and I just think she takes life for what it is," Lala told ET of her daughter. "... She's just happy to be here and going to be happy to have a sister and she's not going to care how it happened."

However, as her girls grow, Lala admitted that she is worried about how they'll handle their nontraditional family.

"I hope that as they get older they don't see traditional families and think that they're missing out on something or I robbed them of something," she said. "Every parent has that one thing they just can't quite get past and you just hope for the best. I'm hoping for the best. I'm hoping that the pod that I've created and the love that we're all going to give to these kids, that's going to be enough, but you never know. I'm ready and willing to answer those questions and comfort where comforting is needed."

So far, though, Lala said that her family, friends and fans have been supportive about how she's bringing baby No. 2 into the world.

"I was very nervous. We live in Los Angeles. The world we live in is very progressive and I know that, but the outside world is not so progressive, so I was worried that when I did make this announcement, [with] how I chose, excuse me, to conceive this baby, there would be a lot of judgment," she said. "It was actually the opposite."

"I was already feeling very empowered and independent, and then just the overwhelming amount of support from women with me doing this, not only were they supportive, I had women reaching out to be like, 'I would like to do it this way,'" Lala added. "I was like, 'Oh, we're starting a real conversation here'... Let's separate babies and men 'cause really one has nothing to do with the other... The outpouring of love I really appreciated."

As for how she went about selecting a sperm donor, Lala said, "The priority was a donor that spoke to my heart and my soul."

"There were just little things in his profile where, like, his favorite poem and his favorite song had to do with the ocean. I liked what he said he wanted to tell his future children. I loved that he loved lions. There were just so many things," Lala revealed. "It didn't hurt that he was like 6'2, green eyes. I'm like, 'Oh, he kind of sounds fine.'"

"The rest of the stuff was just the cherry on top. His education level was impressive. Those were things that were definitely something that's very cool, but I'm not gonna pick a donor based on that 'cause if y'all think I went to Harvard, you are tripping," she continued. "I was also a little nervous. Some of the donors that I was looking at I'm like, 'Oh, they're basically a brain surgeon. What am I supposed to do if my kid's super smart? What am I supposed to talk to them about?'"

With her baby's arrival fast approaching, Lala is ready to become a mom of two.

"I've had friends who have two and they're like, 'Just so you know, it's no joke. It's a lot of fun, but it is no joke,'" she said. "I'm just kind of preparing myself to be really exhausted and overwhelmed. My biggest thing is, after this baby comes, I want to enjoy every second. Even the moments that are not as enjoyable."

"I'm going to be OK asking for help, but I do want to shut down. I want the outside world to kind of leave me alone for a moment," Lala added. "I know that I've got bills to pay, but I'm like, 'Just give me a chunk of time to kind of sink into the fact that I have two children.'"

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays on Bravo.

