Lala Kent is opening up about expanding her family. On Tuesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules, which aired the same month that Lala revealed she's pregnant with her second child, the reality star told Lisa Vanderpump that she was on the hunt for a sperm donor.

"I want another baby so badly," Lala confessed, before saying of her and Randall Emmett's daughter, Ocean, who will turn three on March 15, "My child is like fully speaking. She's very excited about the thought of a sibling."

As for why Lala wanted to go with a sperm donor instead of waiting until she gets into a relationship to have a child, she explained, "I don't want a baby daddy. It's not happening. There's no changing my mind."

In a confessional, Lala, who had a tumultuous relationship and breakup with Randall, further discussed her position.

"I know this is not the norm, and I just feel like going the donor route is the right decision for me," she said, before breaking into tears and explaining, "I want an absolute with this baby. No matter what, this is my baby. No one can ever come in and take it from me. I don't have to share it on Christmas Day. Just mine."

Back in her conversation with Lisa, Lala noted that she wants to have "many" children in several different ways.

"I think I'm going to get a sperm donor, I'm going to have this baby. Then I'd like to adopt a baby. If I meet a guy later on we can have a baby," she said. "I'll just have all the kids in the world and I'm going to be so happy. I love being a mom."

Two months before Lala's pregnancy news broke, she opened up about her decision to conceive her second child via IUI, or intrauterine insemination, a process by which sperm is placed directly in the uterus, increasing chances of fertilization and conception.

"I will not gamble on me having my child," she told Cosmopolitan. "I just don't think that finding a partner and falling in love with someone has anything to do with bringing a child into the world."

When she announced her pregnancy earlier this month, Lala shared a black and white photo that featured Ocean smiling at her baby bump.

"I'm expanding my pod," she captioned the sweet pic. "Cheers to a new addition to my little family."

