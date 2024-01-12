Lily Gladstone is thrilled by her viral yearbook pic. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the Killers of the Flower Moon star at the National Board of Review Awards on Thursday, and she reacted to being voted Most Likely to Win an Oscar in high school.

"We'll see," Gladstone, an Oscars favorite, told ET of if the high school superlative will come true.

Even if Gladstone, who won in the Best Actress category at the NBR Awards, doesn't nab an Oscar this year, having her high school pic go viral has had an amazing impact.

"One of the nicest things about it, honestly, is the way that it's kind of reunited my high school class," Gladstone said. "Everybody's so excited about this."

Gladstone was also delighted that the viral pic drummed up some attention for her classmate, Josh Ryder, who won the award alongside her.

"Having these moments and seeing Josh Ryder out there, who's a fantastic actor. Anybody in the Seattle area go check out Betty Restaurant and Bar 'cause he's the owner there," she said. "It's been incredible to have this moment to reconnect with all these old friends."

As for what she'd tell her high school-aged self, Gladstone noted, "There may have been a little bit of, 'Ugh, Josh is holding a little fake Oscar.' It's OK. You know what? Just chill. It's OK."

Edmonds School District

Ryder previously reacted to the photo, writing on Instagram, "It's so f**king cool to see @lilygladstone soar. Elegant and empowering others; she continues to be a class act. I'm over the moon for this badass babe. Go, Lily, go!"

The pals' high school district has likewise been thrilled by the attention, with director of communications Harmony Weinberg telling ET, "We are beyond proud of Lily Gladstone and her amazing accomplishments. What an inspiration she is to our students! We here at the Edmonds School District are rooting for her and hope she takes it home!"

It's already been a successful awards season for Gladstone, who won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her portrayal of Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese's film. Her win marked the first for an Indigenous woman in Golden Globes history.

RELATED CONTENT: