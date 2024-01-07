And the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama goes to Lily Gladstone!

On Sunday, Gladstone accepted the statue during the 81st annual awards show, beating out Annette Bening (Nyad), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), Greta Lee (Past Lives), Carey Mulligan (Maestro), and Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla).

Gladstone's performance as Mollie Burkhart has won critical acclaim even before the film premiered in theaters on Oct. 20.

In an ET exclusive on-set interview with her co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio -- recorded before the start of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike -- the star opened up about working with Gladstone and playing her husband in the long-awaited, Martin Scorsese-helmed drama.

"I felt her at moments living as Mollie," DiCaprio said of Gladstone, who plays a member of the Osage tribe, and wife to DiCaprio's Ernest Burkhart. "She embodied that character, she took on the soul of this woman and embraced herself into the Osage community."

"Once again, being from a different tribe, going to the Osage community, listening to [Mollie's] story and direct descendants and just embodied in every moral fiber of her being who Mollie was," DiCaprio continued. "[And she] expressed it through her performance in a very profound way."

"She is the heart and soul of this movie, she really is," he added.

Based on David Grann's best-selling nonfiction book, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, the upcoming Western crime epic centers on a series of murders in 1920s Oklahoma, after oil is discovered on tribal land in the Osage Nation.

The murders became known as the "Reign of Terror," during which wealthy Osage Nation members were murdered for their oil money by the "white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder."

In addition to DiCaprio -- in his seventh onscreen collaboration with Scorsese -- and Gladstone, the film also stars frequent Scorsese collaborator Robert De Niro -- playing the historical villain William King Hale -- as well as Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow, Tantoo Cardinal and more.

The actress was just one of several winners that were revealed live during the 2024 Golden Globes, which started airing on CBS and Paramount+ at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Sunday. The three-hour event taking place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California was hosted by comedian and actor Jo Koy, while Amanda Seyfried, Angela Bassett, Gabriel Macht, George Lopez, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Michelle Yeoh, Patrick J. Adams and Will Ferrell were among the star-studded presenters.

