Martha Stewart knows she's iconic. ET spoke to the 82-year-old lifestyle expert at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 60th anniversary party on Thursday, and she explained why she's "of course" comfortable with the "icon" label.

"An icon!" she exclaimed. "You work hard you get some awards and some rewards."

One of those rewards was being asked to pose on the magazines "Legends" cover alongside the likes of Chrissy Teigen, Tyra Banks and more.

"We actually all got together and posed in those beautiful pictures and all looked great," Stewart told ET. "It was quite an accomplishment for the photographer and for the editor. So nice."

This wasn't Stewart's first experience with Sports Illustrated. "We used to get Sports Illustrated. I had three brothers, they were kind of interested," she said of her childhood.

Stewart got an even more personal experience last year when she was tapped to cover the mag.

"It's been amazing the last year since I graced the cover, and now gracing the big three fold! I'm happy. It's so nice. I get to dress up," she said, before reflecting on the past shoot, "[There were] no nerves. It was just a lot of fun. [editor-in-chief] MJ [Day] makes it a delight, a real delight."

Stewart celebrated her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit return on Instagram, with a post that read, "Martha is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star—again!"

"After making history last year as the magazine's oldest cover star to date," the post read, "our founder is being featured in a special collectible trilogy of covers for the 2024 60th anniversary issue."

Watch the video below for more on Stewart.

RELATED CONTENT: