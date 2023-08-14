Mary Steenburgen is happier than ever! On Sunday, six months after the actress celebrated her 70th birthday, she and her husband, Ted Danson, attended the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank's "A Million Reasons" Fundraiser Celebration in Hollywood, and Steenburgen couldn't help but gush about her life today.

"This is so far some of the best days of my life," she told ET's Deidre Behar. "I feel really good about it."

As of late, the couple has been spending "a lot of time" with their family.

"We just came from all of us living in the same house for seven weeks, with three little kids and bouncing on the bed first thing in the morning," she said. "It was fantastic."

Steenburgen is equally excited about her career, telling ET that she still cares "very deeply" about writing music and loves being an actor too.

"I'm honored to be an actor," she said. "I find it fascinating and difficult and never felt like I've mastered it. I'm still learning. That's what's interesting about it. There's always something more you can find, so I love it."

Danson agreed, noting that he feels "the same way" as his wife of nearly 30 years.

"I love driving through the studio gate and working with crews and writers and directors," Danson, 75, said. "I love being an actor. Love it."

Given their love for their industry, the couple recognizes the challenges it faces currently, including the ongoing strikes for the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

"It's easy for actors to deal with being out of work, but all the satellite industries that are involved, that's hard," Danson said. "People are losing houses, so it's the real deal."

That situation is part of the reason Steenburgen and Danson were quick to attend Sunday's event, which was put on to raise funds to provide enough food for more than one million meals for those facing food insecurity in Los Angeles County.

"This is just an extraordinary organization and this is a moment in time because so much of our crews and people we've worked with are struggling because of the strike and the need for meals has gone up," Steenburgen said. "It's never been more important to be here."

Keith Addis and Keri Selig were thrilled to host the fundraiser at their home, and delighted to have the support of stars like Danson and Steenburgen too.

"[The food bank feeds] two million meals a month. A quarter of those are to kids who don't have enough to eat," Addis said. "We went on the board and we decided to help them raise money. Tonight we raised enough money for 1.3 million meals."

"We also realize during COVID [that] 60 percent of the people that came with their cars to get boxes of food had never ever, ever taken any assistance at all," Selig noted. "You never know when this is going to happen, when you need little help."

For more information and to donate visit lafoodbank.org.

