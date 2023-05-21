Talk about a cameo!

ET's Matt Cohen spoke to Michelle Rodriguez at the block party for Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach project in Los Angeles over the weekend, where she shared what Dwayne Johnson's surprise Fast X cameo means for the franchise.

"They're gonna be a little pissed at us," Rodriguez said of Johnson's appearance in the film's end credits. "But, you know, I mean, it's due. It's long overdue. It's the beginning of the end, so we kinda gotta throw it all the wall and see what sticks."

She continued, "Ahead of time, you might get a little pissed off at us. It just means there's more."

Johnson famously starred as Luke Hobbs in the Fast films, a bounty hunter for the DSS and the lead federal agent whose job is to capture Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his team, in four of the franchise's films, including 2017's The Fate of the Furious.

Fans of the franchise will recall that Johnson publicly declared in 2021 that there was "no chance" he'd be returning to the long-running franchise following his feud with Diesel.

The actors' reported drama on the Fast and Furious sets went public in 2016 when Johnson called a few of his male co-stars "candy a**es" and "unprofessional" on Instagram, which fans quickly speculated was about Diesel. A source told ET at the time that Diesel and Johnson definitely clashed on set during filming.

Johnson has yet to address his surprise scene in the film and what it means for the franchise's final chapter.

Rodriguez also reflected on the longevity of Fast and Furious in Hollywood, calling the 22-year run "wild."

"22 years strong. Longest standing relationship in Hollywood history," Rodriguez quipped. "It's pretty gnarly. It's wild, right?"

The latest installment takes the family around the globe from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the streets of Tbilisi as they work to fight off foes, new and old, and keep the Fast family together.

Johnson's not the only familiar face in the film either. In addition to Rodriguez and Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang and Scott Eastwood all reprise their respective roles in the film.

Fast X is in theaters now.

