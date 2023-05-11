Meadow Walker Pays Tribute to Late Dad Paul Walker With 'Fast X' Cameo

Meadow Walker is officially, officially in the Fast family. The 24-year-old daughter of the late actor Paul Walker took to Instagram on Thursday and shared that she's making a cameo in the upcoming Fast X.

"A preview of my cameo in Fast X," Meadow wrote in her caption for a photo of her captured on a set monitor. "The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up."

Meadow went on to thank the film's director, Louis Leterrier, for his "kindness patience and support."

She added, "It feels like you’ve been part of the family since we started, I’m happy it’s just the beginning. I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever x I love you all so much."

While Meadow has established herself as a highly sought-after model, after signing with a modeling agency in 2017, her Fast X cameo will mark her acting debut. It appears Meadow's cameo has her as a flight attendant based on her attire.

Whatever the case, Meadow's acting debut will come in one of the year's most highly anticipated films, whose star-studded cast includes Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, John Cena, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Jason Momoa, Rita Moreno, Brie Larson, Charlize Theron and Jason Statham.

Just last month, Fast Xdropped its latest trailer, and it promises to be a gripping tale. The new preview showed Dom Toretto (Diesel) headed back to the past to save his family, returning to Brazil and the infamous Fast 5 bank vault heist.

As it turns out, the son of the kingpin whose life and empire was ruined by said heist has spent the last 12 years plotting his revenge. Dante Reyes (Momoa) has an expansive plan to make Dom pay -- and he does so by targeting his 8-year-old son, Brian (Leo Abelo Perry).

Meadow last paid tribute to her late father in November on what was the 9th anniversary of his death. Paul died on Nov. 30, 2013, as a passenger in a single-car crash with friend and driver Roger Rodas in Valencia, California. Meadow was 15 at the time of her father's tragic crash.

"9 years without you. I love you so much my angel," Meadow wrote at the time alongside a black-and-white photo of The Fast and the Furious star showing her how to bowl.

And when she celebrated her late father in September on what would have been his 49th birthday, Meadow took the opportunity to call attention to Paul's charitable foundation.

"Happy birthday to my best friend and twin soul. I love you forever and miss you everyday," Meadow wrote next to the photo slideshow. "New @paulwalkerfdn designs out today to celebrate you! Do good, be good 💙."

Fast X hits theaters on May 19.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ludacris on 20 Years of 'Fast & Furious' Franchise and Inspirational Texts From Rita Moreno This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Watch Jason Momoa Blow Up the Vatican in Fiery New 'Fast X' Trailer

'Fast X' 2023 Super Bowl Commercial

'Fast X': Brie Larson, Jason Momoa and Rita Moreno Join the Family

Related Gallery