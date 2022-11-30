Paul Walker's family and friends are remembering him on the nine-year anniversary of his death.

The late actor's daughter, Meadow Walker, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to her father, calling him her "angel."

"9 years without you. I love you so much my angel," Meadow wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of The Fast and the Furious actor showing the now 24-year-old model how to bowl.

Vin Diesel also posted a photo in tribute to his Fast co-star, writing, "Nine years… love you and miss you."

Meadow commented on Diesel's post as well, writing, "Family forever," and another comment that read, "I love you so so much."

Fellow Fast co-star, Jordana Brewster, also commented, leaving behind a red heart emoji.

Meadow last paid tribute to her dad in September, on what would have been his 49th birthday. In addition to sharing a photo of her and Paul, Meadow called attention to the actor's charitable foundation.

"Happy birthday to my best friend and twin soul. I love you forever and miss you everyday," Meadow wrote next to the photo slideshow, which included an adorable throwback of her as a toddler alongside her dad. "New @paulwalkerfdn designs out today to celebrate you! Do good, be good 💙."

In the second slide, Meadow showed off new T-shirts designed as part of the actor's Paul Walker Foundation, noting that 100 percent of the proceeds from merchandise sold will be donated to the foundation's scholarship fund.

Additionally, Meadow shared another old photo of her and her dad on her Instagram Story. The pic sees a young Meadow sitting atop her dad's shoulders, with her arms around his neck. She also re-shared her 2020 birthday tribute to Paul, which featured another sweet shot of the pair, this time from when Meadow was just a few years old.

Paul died on Nov. 30, 2013, as a passenger in a single-car crash with friend and driver Roger Rodas in Valencia, California. Meadow was 15 at the time of her father's tragic crash.

