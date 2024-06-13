Paris Hilton is ready to give fans more of The Simple Life. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the DJ in New York City on Thursday, and Hilton, 43, teased what fans can expect when she and Nicole Richie revive their beloved reality series.

"We are starting production soon. It's going to be iconic," Hilton promised. "Nicole and I have been best friends since we were 2, so I can't wait to be back together for this. It's gonna be so much fun."

The Simple Life, which ran for five seasons from 2003 to 2007, followed Hilton and Richie as they tried to do different blue-collar jobs. The follow-up series -- which will air on Peacock -- was announced in May, with the duo teasing, "New Era. Same Besties."

"Paris and Nicole are so excited to be teaming up again," a source told ET after the announcement. "The show is going to play on nostalgia. They aren't going to be leaving their families and going somewhere remote in the same way that they did on The Simple Life, but the show will have a reunion type of feel."

"Working together again was an obvious thing for them to do and a long time coming," the source added. "They were just looking for the right partner and the right streaming network to do so. They have a great vibe together and can't wait for their fans to see them back in action."

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie in 2001. - David Klein/Getty Images

While fans eagerly await the new series, Hilton has plenty of other projects in the works. On Tuesday, for instance, Hilton was celebrating the release of her book, Paris: The Memoir, in paperback.

"There's a lot to reveal in the new chapter of my book that just came out," she said of the paperback edition. "I'm really proud of my memoir and just how much [of an] impact it's made. The response has been incredible, so it's been amazing to be vulnerable and tell my story."

Now, though, Hilton said she feels like she's in her "pop star/mom era." When it comes to the former item, Hilton is gearing up to release "I'm Free," the first song off of her album, Infinite Icon, on June 21.

"I'm so proud of the song," she said. "It is just such an anthem and it's just a perfect time with Pride for people just to be free and who they want to be."

As for what fans can expect from the album as a whole, due out Sept. 6, Hilton teased, "Sia's the executive producer of the whole album. She is incredible. She's so brilliant and it's just been the best year ever, putting this whole album together."

Adding to her great year are Phoenix, 1, and London, 7 months, the two kids she shares with her husband, Carter Reum.

"Both London and Phoenix are here in New York with me, so it's so much fun just to travel together. They're such good flyers," the proud mom praised. "... [My sister] Nikki [Hilton] had her kids come over and just seeing them all play together, it just reminds me of my cousins and I growing up, so it's just really cool to see the next generation of them."

When it comes to followers who criticize her parenting, Hilton opts to take the high road.

"I'm a new mom, so I'm just learning as I go," she told ET. "I have the whole world watching, but I really appreciate when moms are coming to me with advice, coming from a good place, from love and support. It's awesome just to have this whole community of moms, especially on TikTok, where we can all learn advice from each other."

